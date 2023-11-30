Georginio Rutter has been lighting up the Championship this season and the Leeds United forward threw his name into the hat for the Goal of the Season award against Swansea

Georginio Rutter scored a superb goal for Leeds United against Swansea on Wednesday night

Elland Road has seen some fantastic goals over the years but it's been a while since Leeds United fans saw a touch so sublime in the build-up to Georginio Rutter's striker against Swansea on Wednesday night.

The Whites - who had already seen a Dan James goal ruled out - had been one down early on to the Swans, with Jamie Paterson silencing the home fans with the opener after just a minute. However it didn't take long for Leeds to get their act together and Joel Piroe's goal againt his old club settled any nerves just three minutes later.

Daniel Farke's side dominated the half without managing to find the breakthrough until first half injury time but when it came, was it ever worth it. Ethan Ampadu's sublime ball was taken majestically by Rutter on his right foot and he delicately stroked home with his left to cap off a simply stunning goal.

The Whites went on to win 3-1 with James finishing things off just after the hour mark, but it was Rutter who had lit up Elland Road and left one pundit almost speechless.

Covering the match for Sky Sports, Paul Merson hailed Rutter's goal as akin to those scored by his former Arsenal team mate Dennis Bergkamp. He said: “I’d go Dennis Bergkamp. That is unbelievable. Anything over the top of your head like that, that is absolutely unbelievable. That’s class that is.”