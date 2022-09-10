Leeds United youngster makes exciting claim upon securing international call

Leeds signed winger Stuart McKinstry from Motherwell back in the summer of 2019 and the attacker rejoined the Steelman last month on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has previously been capped for Scotland’s under-17s and the winger has now received another call up to his country’s under-21s squad for whom he was also selected last October.

Back then, McKinstry did not feature in the under-21s Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium but the teen has made further progress since and has already bagged two outings off the bench upon his Motherwell return.

PROGRESS: Made by 19-year-old Leeds United winger Stuart McKinstry, above, who has rejoined first club Motherwell on a season-long loan and has no received an international call. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The club are now managed by former caretaker boss Steven Hammell who was named permanent boss in August and McKinstry says his side are capable of pushing beyond just a top-six placing following the addition of eight new signings.

McKinstry told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “In my opinion, this is one of the best teams I've seen in a while at Motherwell.

"I think the boost the club has had over the past couple of weeks, especially with the new manager coming in, I've not seen it as good as this in a while.

"I'm hoping the boys can really push on and not just get top six this season, but try and push as high up the table as we can.