Leeds United make ‘approach’ to sign defensive midfielder as medical ‘takes place’
Leeds United’s struggles continued on Friday night with a defeat to Aston Villa.
The Whites left themselves too much to do after going two down against Unai Emery’s in-form Villa, with Patrick Bamford’s late strike not enough. As a result, Leeds remain just two points above the drop zone, and none of the teams below them have played at this point. Jesse Marsch is now under real pressure from fans, and new signings can’t come quick enough as he looks to save his job.
Coulibaly links
Leeds are said to be making a move to sign Salernitana star Lassana Coulibaly this month.
According to Sport Italia, the Whites, along with Nottingham Forest, have made ‘timid’ approaches in a bid to see whether Coulibaly could be available. The defensive midfielder is under contract until 2026, and he might prove a difficult signing, but Leeds do need another defensive midfielder.
Coulibaly has been with Salernitana since 2021, joining from Ligue 1 club Angers. Since then, he has caught the eye with his energetic, aggressive style in midfield.
Rutter latest
Leeds are said to be very close to announcing the club-record signing of Georginio Rutter.
According to 90min, Rutter had his medical on Friday ahead of wrapping up his move to Elland Road. It’s claimed Leeds struck a club-record deal of £30million with Hoffenheim, surpassing the £27million they paid for Rodrigo Moreno. The announcement of Rutter’s arrival is expected this weekend, and he may get a chance to get used to his new surroundings by playing in the FA Cup replay with Cardiff during the week.
The deal will be a big relief for Leeds, especially given the recent struggles following the World Cup break.