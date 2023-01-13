Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Aston Villa as duo score 8/10 but three 5s

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat at Friday night’s Premier League hosts Aston Villa – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds fell behind after just three minutes as Leon Bailey finished off a rapid Villa break which started from a Whites corner. United produced a strong response and Rodrigo raced through one-on-one only to see his shot cleared off the line before a superb save from World Cup winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez denied Jack Harrison at point-blank range.

More chances then presented themselves after the interval but Villa doubled their lead in the the 64th minute as Emi Buendia headed home over Illan Meslier from six yards out after Meslier had beaten away a fierce drive from Bailey.

The Whites finally pulled a goal back in the 84th minute after brilliant work from Willy Gnonto set up Patrick Bamford to slam home his 100th league goal on his return from injury but it was too little too late for Leeds who returned home with nothing.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a ninth defeat of the Premier League season and a seventh consecutive game without a victory.

1. Illan Meslier 7 - Mostly a spectator. Unlucky for the second goal having made a good save. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling 7 - Battled, tackled, headed, tried to get forward. Desperation to get a result was written all over him. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper 7 - Some vital last ditch defending. Cleared up so many situations when Villa threatened or when Leeds were sloppy. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales

4. Robin Koch 5 - Still not as comfortable as he was earlier in the season. Shaky moments that were once uncharacteristic. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales