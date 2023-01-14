7 players bookmakers think Leeds United could still sign in January transfer window - gallery
A look at the players Leeds United are being linked with signing during the January transfer window.
Leeds United have been linked with a number of players already during this January transfer window.
The Whites seem to be closing in on the signing of Georginio Rutter as they look to bolster their attack, with Max Wober already snapped up. But Jesse Marsch’s men may not be done there as they look to take strides away from the relegation zone. Naturally, Leeds have been linked with a number of players so far this month.
With that in mind, we have rounded up the seven players Leeds have a chance of signing according to SkyBet’s transfer specials.
Take a look below...