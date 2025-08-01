New Leeds United signing reveals huge role fans played in Whites transfer with incredible message
Lucas Perri has revealed the huge role that Leeds United’s fans played in his Whites transfer from Lyon with an incredible message.
Giant Brazilian ‘keeper Perri was unveiled as United’s seventh signing of the summer last weekend, the 27-year-old joining the club from Lyon for £15.6m on a four-year deal.
The six-foot-six goalie made 49 appearances for Lyon including 11 in the Europa League and also received a call up to the Brazil squad for the first time back in September 2023.
Leeds, though, pulled off a coup by signing him and Perri says videos of United’s supporters played a big part in wanting to join the Whites.
“Something that was really nice to see”
Speaking to LUTV, the new keeper revealed he was particularly taken with the scenes on the last day of the Championship season at Plymouth Argyle as Leeds won the title and also the incredible title parade through the city centre that followed on the Bank Holiday Monday.
Pressed on the main reasons for wanting to join the Whites, the keeper reasoned: “From the videos I saw, the goal celebrations, especially the last game of the season which was an away game and to see after the parade for the Championship title, to see the atmosphere at Elland Road was something that was really nice to see. I hope that I can experience that soon.
"I am really looking forward to it. I want to feel the atmosphere, to see the fans, the stadium, I think it will be an incredible opportunity, an incredible stadium to play in and I am really happy that I am here and I am going to play for that.”
