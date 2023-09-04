Leeds United lodged late transfer ‘bid’ as former player secures move

Latest Leeds United news and transfer rumours as they head into the international break

Leeds United drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend at Elland Road. The Whites weren’t able to break down the Owls and were forced to settle for a point.

Daniel Farke’s side now have two weeks away from league action due to the international break. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

New role for former player

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds defender David Wetherall has joined Huddersfield Town as aStrategic Advisor to their academy set-up. The 52-year-old, who also played for Bradford City, spent eight years as a player with the Whites. He played 506 games in his career before hanging up his boots in 2008.

Striker was on radar

Farke is said to have made a bid for West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante late in the last transfer window. The 24-year-old, who joined the Baggies from Salford City, scored nine goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Reporter Simon Watts, who was on the ITV’s EFL highlights over the weekend, has said: “The Baggies turned down some pretty cheeky £2million bids from Stoke and Leeds for Brandon Thomas-Asante last week, he showed his value to the team with a perfect ball to John Swift to equalise (v Huddersfield Town).”

Next opponent latest

Leeds are back in action on Sunday 17th September with an away trip to London to face Millwall. The Lions may well be without summer signing Joe Bryan for that one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad