2 . Sam Byram (adductor)

Expected return date: September - after the international break. Summary: Byram is currently sidelined with an adductor strain but hopes to have him back for the return to action at Millwall in the first game back after the international break. What Farke has said: "He has an adductor strain. We hope that he's back then on the other side of the International break. So the strain is not not too bad. But the tightness was something between two and three weeks. So for that definitely not available for the weekend. But hopefully then the other side." Photo: George Wood