Daniel Farke received a quadruple boost for Leeds United’s final game before the international break yet still has half a team injured plus two more new faces to come in.
Deadline day week recruits Glen Kamara and Djed Spence were both named among Farke’s substitutes for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday in which the pair were both introduced in the final ten minutes. Two Whites players also returned from injuries to take their place on the bench in the shape of Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda, neither of whom were called for.
Farke had admitted beforehand that Poveda and Joseph were not ready for starts after their recent lay-offs. But the Whites boss still had over half a team out injured for the weekend’s contest against the Owls, plus another two new signings missing following their late switches to the Whites.
Here, we run through the Leeds players that are still out injured and when they are expected to return – plus another imminent double boost with two more new faces in line to get up and running after the international break.
1. Dan James (groin)
Expected return date: September - after the international break.
What Farke has said: "Daniel James will probably also miss the (Owls) game and internationals but we're quite confident he's available for the game after the internationals.” Photo: Alex Caparros
2. Sam Byram (adductor)
Expected return date: September - after the international break.
Summary: Byram is currently sidelined with an adductor strain but hopes to have him back for the return to action at Millwall in the first game back after the international break.
What Farke has said: "He has an adductor strain. We hope that he's back then on the other side of the International break. So the strain is not not too bad. But the tightness was something between two and three weeks. So for that definitely not available for the weekend. But hopefully then the other side." Photo: George Wood
3. Junior Firpo (knee)
Expected return date: September.
Summary: Leeds revealed in the middle of August that Firpo was still recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee and was expected to be out for at least four more weeks. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. Patrick Bamford (hamstring)
Expected return date: September.
What Farke has said: "Patrick Bamford has got a hamstring injury. He won’t return before the first international break." Photo: Julian Finney