Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen set for squad list omission two games on from Elland Road exit
On-loan Roma defender Kristensen has been named as a player potentially surplus to requirements by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport as the Serie A side look to finalise their squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Europa League campaign.
Roma’s are permitted to make changes to the 20-man squad list they submitted in February for last year’s competition, but may only be allowed to add five new players due to FFP restrictions.
Transfer costs, asset depreciation, agent fees and wage commitments must be taken into consideration by the Italian club, who had restrictions placed upon them at the beginning of the season regarding how much they were allowed to spend.
Roma added seven new faces in the summer window, including Leeds loanee Kristensen, who could now be limited to appearances in domestic competition as CdS anticipate the Giallorossi being able to add just five players to their previous Europa League squad list.
Fellow right-backs Zeki Celik and Rick Karsdorp were named in Jose Mourinho’s squad back in February for the knockout round of the 2022/23 campaign, meaning their registration for 2023/24 will not present an issue. Kristensen on the other hand, as a new arrival, would take up one of the five additional spots Roma are permitted to use.
The club sold or released five members of the squad over the summer, but will need to omit long-term injury absentees Marash Kumbulla and Tammy Abraham from the squad list as well, therefore attacking reinforcements such as Romelu Lukaku are expected to be prioritised ahead of a third right-back.
Twenty-six-year-old Kristensen featured in Roma’s two opening league games of 2023/24, a draw with Salernitana and defeat to Hellas Verona. The Dane was substituted at half-time during Roma’s eventual 2-1 loss and was left on the bench for their defeat by AC Milan last weekend.