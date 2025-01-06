Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been another miserable season for the Leeds United man and his temporary club.

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison could be set for a change of boss at Everton with reports of fresh pressure on current manager Sean Dyche.

Everton are in the midst of another miserable season, with a run of just one win in 11 games leaving them dangerously close to the relegation zone. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth was the Toffees’ 11th game already this campaign in which they have failed to score, with Dyche’s side unable to muster up a single shot on target.

Despite his side’s obvious struggles in front of goal, Harrison watched the entire 90 minutes from the substitutes bench. The 28-year-old, who is into his second loan spell at Goodison Park, is yet to register a single Premier League goal or assist this season and that form has seen him dropped regularly.

Speculation has started to surface regarding Harrison’s future at Everton and the winger is set for further uncertainty on Merseyside, with Sky Sports reporting that Dyche is under fresh pressure following Saturday’s defeat. New owners the Friedkin Group aren’t yet three weeks into their stewardship of the club and despite aiming to bring stability, are already weighing up how to press forward from this dismal run.

Pressure from sections of the Everton fanbase has bubbled towards boiling point in recent weeks, with a somewhat pragmatic style of football offering little in the way of entertainment or results. And Dyche angered supporters even more after Saturday’s defeat when he suggested that run of one win in 11 ‘doesn't look bad on paper, if there had been a few wins’.

Second season struggles

Despite only registering three goals and three assists in the Premier League last season, Harrison impressed enough at Goodison Park for Everton to take him back on loan for another year. The winger was one of two Leeds players - the other being Rasmus Kristensen - whose relegation release clause remained active following the Whites’ failure to achieve promotion.

But things have not gone well at all since the winger’s second move, with a string of frustrating performances testing the patience of supporters. A number of glaring misses against Wolves, Chelsea and Manchester City did little to help and Harrison was then hooked at half-time during his side’s miserable 2-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest at the end of December.

Dyche recently urged the struggling Harrison to start enjoying football again, suggesting the on-loan Leeds man was putting too much pressure on himself to perform. But there has been little improvement and despite an injury to Dwight McNeil opening up a spot, he was benched at Bournemouth for Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Harrison’s Everton future

Everton have long been expected to make Harrison’s loan permanent when the finances became available, but his recent form and Dyche’s future could throw a spanner in the works. The Athletic reported earlier this season that Goodison Park chiefs intended to tie the winger down permanently but there is neither an option nor an obligation to buy in his deal, with the matter now on hold.

There is increased competition out wide at Goodison Park, with £15million summer signing Iliman Ndiaye a rare shining light this season while Dwight McNeil has been productive when fit. Everton also have an option to sign Jesper Lindstrom permanently in the summer for around £20m, an option that is not present in Harrison’s loan deal.

The Friedkin Group are also looking to strengthen in attack this month with reports of interest in players who will compete directly for minutes with Harrison. Leeds aren’t thought to have a recall clause in their winger’s loan deal and so it could be an uncertain few months.