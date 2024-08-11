Leeds lined up for Saturday lunchtime’s Elland Road contest against newly-promoted Pompey as long odds-on favourites to start the new campaign with a victory yet instead needed a 95th-minute Brenden Aaronson equaliser to bag a 3-3 draw.
A dominant Whites were denied by the crossbar on three separate occasions in the opening minutes and Daniel Farke’s side had 22 attempts at goal yet only have a single point in the very early Championship table. There were, though, opening weekend wins for expected key promotion rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom although Norwich City suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at newly promoted Oxford United and much fancied Coventry City were beaten 1-0 at Stoke City.
Two more expected key rivals in recently relegated pair Burnley and Luton Town will go head to head at Kenilworth Road in the Monday night game as both the Clarets and Hatters start their new campaigns. Following the weekend’s results so far, the bookmakers have altered their betting markets for the 2024-25 Championship and this is how they now see the table finishing in reverse order based on the very latest odds.
