Leeds lined up for Saturday lunchtime’s Elland Road contest against newly-promoted Pompey as long odds-on favourites to start the new campaign with a victory yet instead needed a 95th-minute Brenden Aaronson equaliser to bag a 3-3 draw.

A dominant Whites were denied by the crossbar on three separate occasions in the opening minutes and Daniel Farke’s side had 22 attempts at goal yet only have a single point in the very early Championship table. There were, though, opening weekend wins for expected key promotion rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Sunderland and West Brom although Norwich City suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at newly promoted Oxford United and much fancied Coventry City were beaten 1-0 at Stoke City.