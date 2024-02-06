Leeds United loanee tipped to replace £150m AC Milan star as Burnley boss addresses Connor Roberts decision
Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as Daniel Farke looks to continue his side's strong form in the new year.
Leeds United climbed a place in the Championship table over the weekend after beating Bristol City 1-0 on Friday. Wilfried Gnonto handed all three points to the Whites and briefly put them in second, before Southampton beat Rotherham on the Saturday.
Ipswich lost at Preston and so the battle for automatic promotion got even tighter. Leeds have an FA Cup fourth round replay at Plymouth to contend with this evening but in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines concerning the Whites.
Loanee tipped for Milan move
On-loan Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra could join AC Milan in the summer if they need to replace Rafael Leao. Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti has named the Colombian as a potential option for the Serie A giants, if Leao's £150million release clause is activated by one of many potential suitors.
Sinisterra is currently on loan at Bournemouth as one of several Whites able to leave upon relegation to the Championship. The 24-year-old has impressed on the south coast and the YEP understands Leeds are aware of Bournemouth's desire to make his move permanent.
Andoni Iraola's side have an option to buy Sinisterra for a fee in excess of £21m if Leeds are not promoted this season. Whether Milan's interest in the winger develops remains to be seen.
Kompany on Roberts exit
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany insists his side decided to let Connor Roberts join Leeds on loan due to the defender's desire for game-time. Roberts was the only arrival at Elland Road last month, joining on loan for the remainder of the season with no option to buy.
Leeds' plan of awaiting the domino effect came into play when Burnley secured a loan move for Rennes right-back Lorenz Assignon, pushing Roberts down in the pecking order. The Welsh international joins Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James in West Yorkshire and will compete with Archie Gray for minutes.
“As for the outgoings, it’s about balance,” Kompany said. “There’s a lot of players that want game time, who need game time and it’s always about finding the balance to make sure you don’t leave yourself short but at the same time we have a duty of care as well if a player needs to play, we have to give them the opportunity."