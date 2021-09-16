Leeds United Loan Watch - Mateusz Bogusz excites fans with dream start at UD Ibiza

Mateusz Bogusz. Pic: Getty

In pursuit of first-team experience, ten Whites players have found homes in other clubs this season. Who got pitch time this weekend? Who's been dropped? Who has impressed?

Let's find out...

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza

Mateusz Bogusz has made a superb start to life at loan club UD Ibiza.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and bagged one assist across the four games in which he has featured.

The young pole opened his account in style by netting a brace on his 20th birthday, first firing an impressive volley into the far corner to put his side ahead before doubling the lead in the second half with a sensational effort from outside the box.

Davis on his full debut. Pic: Getty

Shipped out on loan for the second season running, it is not likely that Marcelo Bielsa sees the young midfielder in his visions for the future, but his recent contributions in Spain have gone a long way to convincing fans that Bogusz might be worth another look.

Ian Poveda - Blackburn Rovers

Poveda has been left out of the squad for Blackburn’s last two fixtures as he recovers from a hamstring complaint.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray put the injury down to “a different type of training”, and expects that the young midfielder will return to action this week.

Ryan Edmondson. Pic: Getty

Rovers sit undefeated in 7th place in the Championship table, with QPR edging them out of the play-off places by their superior goal difference alone.

Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town

Edmonson got just six minutes of action at the close of Fleetwood Town’s 4-2 victory over Rotherham.

The 20-year-old striker has come off the bench for Fleetwood four times, and gaffer Simon Grayson handed him his full debut at home to Cheltenham Town.

Helder Costa. Pic: Getty

Edmondson bagged his first goal for Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy, playing a full ninety minutes in their 4-1 victory over Leicesters Under-23s.

Fleetwood Town sit 17th in the League One table having taken seven points from six games.

Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe

McCalmont was subbed on in the 76th minute as Morecambe fell victim to AFC Wimbledon’s last-gasp winner.

The midfielder spoke positively about the Shrimps’ prospects in the EFL Trophy but was not named in Derek Adams’ squad for their opening tie against Everton Under-21, which left Morecambe bottom of Group A as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Morecambe sit 18th in the League One table, having taken seven points from six games.

Ian Poveda. Pic: Getty

Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria

Caprile was the hero against Juventus Under-23s as his penalty-save preserved a 1-0 win for Aurora Pro Patria.

The performance gave him his first clean sheet of the season, having appeared in two league losses and a defeat in the Coppa Italia Serie C.

The Juve win gave Pro Patria their first points of the season, lifting them to 14th place in Serie C after three games.

Leif Davis - Bournemouth

Davis has been left out of Scott Parker’s Bournemouth squad for the last two games.

He’s made four league appearances for the Cherries so far, including his full debut in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old defender played a full ninety-minutes in the League Cup as Bournemouth suffered a 6-0 defeat to Norwich.

Bournemouth sit undefeated in second place in the Championship table, neck and neck with West Brom as the two sides tussle for the top spot.

Hélder Costa - Valencia

Costa sat on the bench as Valencia took on mid-table Osasuna.

The 27-year-old midfielder is yet to appear for the Spanish side following his move at the eleventh hour of the summer transfer window.

Valencia are second in the La Liga table, equal on points with first place Real Madrid.

Kiko Casilla - Elche

Casilla kept a clean sheet in Elche’s 1-0 win over Getafe.

The goalkeeper has kept his place between the sticks for the Spanish side, despite a major gaff against Atlético Madrid which cost his team a point.

He’s conceded two goals so far in four league appearances for Elche.

Elche sit tenth in the La Liga table, having taken five points from four games.

Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión

Temenuhzkov started for Real Unión as the Spanish side lost 4-1 to Celta Vigo B.

The 21-year-old has accrued 125 minutes across three games in the Real Unión squad.

Real Unión are eighth in Group 1 of the Primera División RFEF, having taken six points from three games.

Laurens de Bock - SV Zulte Waregem

Laurens de Bock has missed out on two matchday squads, despite starting the first five games of the season for SV Zulte Waregem.

The 28-year-old has been shown three yellow cards in five appearances, and has worn the captain’s armband three times.

The Belgian side sit 14th in the Belgian First Division A table, having taken eight points from seven games.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.