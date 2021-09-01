Leeds United players will be representing clubs across Spain, Belgium, Italy and all over the UK this season.
In pursuit of match action, players have travelled across Europe, each hoping to develop their game and return to Elland Road a stronger player.
Here's the ten Whites players who have gone out on loan this season:
1. Hélder Costa
Hélder Costa joins Valencia on a season-long loan. Since arriving in July 2019, the 27-year-old has scored 8 and assisted 11 across 71 appearances.
Photo: Naomi Baker
2. Ian Poveda
Ian Poveda joins Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan. Since arriving in January 2020, the 21-year-old has provided one assist across 20 appearances for the Whites.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
3. Mateusz Bogusz
Mateusz Bogusz joins UD Ibiza on a season-long loan. Since joining the Whites in January 2019, the 20-year-old midfielders has appeared three times for Leeds in the Championship and EFL cup. He has scored two goals in three starts for Ibiza so far this season.
Photo: Will Russell
4. Elia Caprile
Elia Caprile joins Aurora Pro Patria on a season-long loan. Since arriving at Thorp Arch in January 2020 he has kept five clean sheets in 19 appearances for Mark Jackson's Under-23s.
Photo: George Wood