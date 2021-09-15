SENT OFF - Pascal Struijk saw red for his tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott. Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has complained on Twitter after an appeal was rejected. Pic: Tony Johnson

Struijk was sent off for his second half challenge on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on Sunday night. The teenage midfielder required surgery for a dislocated ankle but absolved Struijk of any blame and felt it was not a red card challenge.

Referee Craig Pawson initially allowed play to go on before medics rushed on to attend Elliott and the game was stopped. After ushering Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp off the field following a conversation, Pawson approached Struijk and showed him the red card. VAR looked at the footage and decided no obvious error was made by the officials.

Leeds, who felt that Struijk won the ball and that the injury to Elliott was accidental, appealed the red card but an FA panel rejected it. Elliott then sent a message of support to Struijk, sympathising with the defender and disagreeing with the decision.

"Sorry about this Pascal" said the Liverpool youngster. "I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Radrizzani has now taken to Twitter to complain that the FA's decision to uphold the red card is difficult to accept.

"Inexplicable!" he Tweeted.