Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed a big-money double-swoop for Kalvin Phillips and Matt O’Riley - but only if the Whites are promoted.

Leeds have been regularly linked with a move for O’Riley, who is enjoying another excellent season with Celtic. The Danish international has registered an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists in the Scottish Premiership from attacking midfield and has been crucial to his side’s title push, with suggestions he could be worth up £20-25million.

Phillips is not enjoying such a positive campaign and after joining West Ham United on loan in January, has been dropped from the England squad. Recent reports have suggested Leeds could be open to offer a reprieve, with belief that parent club Manchester City would accept £30m - Robinson would like to see both O’Riley and Phillips at Elland Road.

“It depends if Leeds are in the Premier League or Championship,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News of links to O’Riley. “If they are still in the Championship then it’s a non-starter. O’Riley has been excellent for Celtic this year. I’ve seen him a few times. He’s an attacking midfielder who scores goals and he will undoubtedly attract interest from Leeds and other Premier League teams as well.

“He’s proved he can do it in the Champions League as well with Celtic and been consistent through the season. His record speaks for itself and he’d certainly be a good addition to the squad. I’d also love to see Kalvin Phillips back at Leeds – those rumours have started. The fact is if Leeds can afford his wages? And the truth is probably not given what he’s on at Manchester City.

“Then it’s his own personal ambition against his wages. O’Riley would be a very good deal – or two very good deals with Phillips as well if Leeds can get both over the line.”

