Ethan Ampadu has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month for March. Ampadu is the only Leeds United player on a six-man shortlist for the individual award. He joins Coventry’s Haji Wright, Norwich forward Josh Sargent, Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis, Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke and Mikey Johnstone of West Brom.

Leeds continued their incredible start to 2024 throughout March, avoiding a single league defeat and taking 11 points from a possible 15. Draws against Huddersfield Town and Watford bookended the month, with victories over Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall in between.

Ampadu was central to a successful month in which Daniel Farke’s side completed their promotion comeback to overtake Leicester City and go top of the Championship. The Welsh international started all five games and did not miss a single minute.

The majority of Ampadu’s March minutes came alongside Joe Rodon at centre-back and that partnership was key to Leeds keeping three consecutive clean sheets in their trio of victories, taking their total number of Championship shutouts to 18 for the season. It was only when Ampadu moved back into midfield that the Whites conceded their first goals from open play in 2024 against Watford.

Leeds spent two weeks at the top of the Championship after beating Millwall 2-0 at Elland Road, due to the international break. But dropped points at Watford upon their return allowed Ipswich Town to reclaim first-place and Leicester City have since returned to the summit.

Life after the international break has not been so kind to Leeds, with Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Coventry City seeing them drop out of the top two. But Ampadu, who has regularly captained the Whites in the absence of Pascal Struijk, will hope to lead his side back into the automatic promotion places before May.