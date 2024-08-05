Leeds United are stepping up their pursuit of wide reinforcements following Crysencio Summerville’s move to West Ham.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s future will soon be decided with reports suggesting his Crystal Palace exit will go ahead this week amid widespread interest.

Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a move to Leeds, among many other clubs, this summer with the winger on course to find more regular football away from Selhurst Park. Palace have been open to an exit throughout the window and are thought to prefer a straight loan at Championship-level over a permanent sale.

Premier League club Southampton have been in talks over a potential move for weeks but with a view to signing Rak-Sakyi permanently, either this summer or after a season-long loan - something Palace seem hesitant to agree on. Speculation looks set to end soon, however, with the South London Press reporting that a decision will be made by the end of this week.

Leeds are named in the report and are thought to remain interested in a loan deal, but face stiff competition with more than half of the Championship reportedly keen on the 21-year-old. Daniel Farke’s side are said to be one of three leading the race, with Sheffield United and Hull City also among the favourites to secure a deal.

Across the continent, RSC Anderlecht and Lyon - the latter of whom are owned by Palace majority shareholder John Textor - have also been linked with interest. Rak-Sakyi joined up late with his teammates for a pre-season tour of the United States last week but could soon be on his way back if a deal progresses this week, as is reported.

Previous reports have suggested playing time will play a major role in where they allow Rak-Sakyi to go, with the winger in need of regular minutes after struggling to break into his parent club’s first-team last season. A hamstring injury did not help but the presence of more senior options out wide saw starts hard to come by.

That could see Leeds’ chance of signing Rak-Sakyi dampened, with the club unwilling to offer assurances over game-time when taking players on loan from Premier League clubs. That stance is part of the reason why they missed out on Fabio Carvalho in January and also why a move for Wolves full-back Hugo Bueno could prove elusive this summer.

Daniel Farke can still boast one of the most exciting attacking units in the Championship even after losing player of the season Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, such is the quality on offer at Elland Road. Summerville is expected to be replaced and Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe emerged as a target on Monday morning, with a £7million offer thought to be on the way to Carrow Road.

That value will fall some way short of Norwich’s and will likely be rejected, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will return with a second offer. Rowe is into the final year of his contract but some reports have suggested there is a 12-month extension option waiting to be triggered.