Leeds United are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno as a potential loan option to bolster Daniel Farke’s defensive options.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bueno is wanted by a number of clubs with reports in the Netherlands and Scotland linking him with loan moves to both Feyenoord and Celtic respectively. Leeds are in need of at least one full-back to give Farke more cover on both sides of his back four. The £5m capture of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United has given Farke a natural but attacking right-back, Junior Firpo is expected to feature significantly at left-back if he can remain fit and Sam Byram can play comfortably in either position. Leeds also have Max Wober, capable of playing at left-back or in central defence, though the Austrian international’s contentment to remain at Leeds and sit on the bench in the Championship after a season on loan in the Bundesliga is a variable to consider while the summer transfer window is still open.

Among those liked by Leeds recruitment chiefs this summer is Bueno, a 21-year-old Spaniard who earned seven starts in the Premier League last season with Wolves. He came off the bench a further 14 times and has now played 42 times in the top flight, with a single assist to his name. Bueno’s versatility has allowed him to feature at both left-back and as a left wing-back and he has made one appearance for Spain’s Under 21s. Having joined Wolves’ academy in 2019, Bueno - whose identical twin Guille plays for Borussia Dortmund - came up through the youth ranks before making his senior breakthrough and in 2023 signed a contract to the summer of 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major consideration, though, is Leeds’ stance when it comes to game time and Premier League loanees. The Whites will simply not guarantee starts, an unwavering approach that became a factor in Liverpool and Fabio Carvalho’s decision to secure a loan move to Hull City midway through last season. The Whites were joined by Southampton and Hull in the chase for the youngster, who returned early from his temporary stint at RB Leipzig over a lack of minutes, but Leeds would not offer assurances that Carvalho would walk into the starting line-up. The same is true of Bueno or any Premier League player attracting the interest of Elland Road decision makers in this window. The idea of signing a contract with guarantees over starts written would likely not sit well with Farke, who has in the past shown a preference for new signings bedding in and proving their worth before naming them on the team sheet.

Leeds are also in the market for a central midfielder but saw their initial approach for FC Koln man Dejan Ljubicic knocked back. And the departure of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United in a £25m-plus deal has them on the hunt for a winger. Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is a favourite and Leeds will explore the possibility of a deal they admit will be tricky but do not consider impossible.