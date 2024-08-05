Leeds United want to make Norwich City Jonathan Rowe part of Daniel Farke’s squad despite uncertainty over the viability of a deal.

The Telegraph’s John Percy reported on Monday morning that the Whites were set to make an initial £7m offer for the winger as they attempt to replace Crysencio Summerville. Summerville departed the club over the weekend in a £25m-plus move to West Ham United after the Hammers triggered a clause in the Dutchman’s contract.

Leeds have turned their attention to Rowe, who has one year left on his contract but according to Norwich media outlet The Pink Un, the Canaries hold an option for a further year. Rowe, 21, made 32 appearances in the Championship last season - 25 of which were starts - and scored 12 goals while adding just a pair of assists. A hamstring injury in the second half of the campaign kept him out for 11 games and when he did return he was only fit enough to play 60 minutes of the play-off semi-final first leg against Leeds and 81 minutes in the second leg. The youngster was unable to come up with any goal contributions in the final six games of his campaign and had little joy against Leeds as the Canaries were held 0-0 at Carrow Road and then thumped 4-0 at Elland Road.

The Whites are big admirers of a player who signed his first professional deal at Carrow Road a month before Farke’s exit from Norwich in 2021. But the deal is not considered an easy one to do and there are question marks over how willing Norwich will be to play ball with a divisional rival, particularly in light of their sale of attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara. The Brazilian signed a five-year deal at Galatasaray over the weekend after Norwich received an undisclosed fee in the region of £20m. Selling a second attacking star would be a difficult pill for Canaries fans to swallow, especially if the price was set anywhere close to what Leeds have reportedly decided to offer. Leeds do not consider the deal to be impossible, though.

Farke spoke on Saturday of Leeds’ difficulties in replacing Summerville, due to their ‘pretty limited resources’ and the Dutchman’s status as the best player in the Championship last season, but he and club chiefs have made it clear they were prepared to act in the eventuality of an exit for Summerville or any of their best players.