Leeds United linked star ‘considered transferable’ for ‘bargain’ £17m fee

One of the best World Cup finals in living memory brought the curtain down on a dramatic tournament in Qatar as Argentina beat France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The conclusion of the international event means the return of the Premier League is now only one week away and Leeds United are preparing for the visit of Manchester City to Elland Road on December 28. Not only that, but there are now less than two weeks before the January transfer window opens and clubs across the country can start buying and selling players once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s expected to be a busy month of ins and outs across English football’s top flight and Leeds could be one of the clubs who are most active. Now, recent reports in Italy have claimed that United could secure a reported transfer target for a ‘bargain’ fee of just £17 million.

A report from Calciomercatoweb says that Inter Milan are willing to let Argentinian Joaquin Correa leave the club. Leeds were linked with a move for the 28-year old in the summer despite Inter having only just made his loan move from Napoli permanent.

Now, reports claim that Inter believe he is ‘considered transferable’. The former Sevilla and Sampdoria player has been a fairly regular part of Inter’s first team this season making 18 appearances and scoring three goals across all competitions including the Serie A and UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad