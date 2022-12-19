With the World Cup reaching a thrilling conclusion on Sunday evening, as the dust settles, Leeds United will be working feverishly towards their next game against Manchester City. However, the Whites may be without one of their key players due to an illness.

Leeds’ scouting network has also been working fastidiously during the World Cup, identifying key talents who could play a role at Elland Road in the future. One name has been singled out - Dutch starlet, Cody Gakpo.

Additionally, a player who missed out on the World Cup is also being monitored by Leeds. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fringe player at Manchester United this season - could the next chapter of his career take place in West Yorkshire?

Illan Meslier could miss Manchester City game

Illan Meslier could be set to miss out on Leeds United’s return fixture against Manchester City. The French ‘keeper, 22, is currently suffering with illness.

Leeds will likely start their backup goalkeeper against the Mancunian giants, Joel Robles, says The Athletic. The Spanish veteran, who joined the Whites on a free transfer from Real Betis in the summer, last played in the Premier League for Everton. He made his Leeds debut in the League Cup against Wolves back in November, where they lost 1-0.

Leeds United set for definitive Gakpo disappointment

Leeds have reportedly been in contact with one of The Netherlands’ young stars at the World Cup - Cody Gakpo. However, the 23-year-old winger is likely to end up elsewhere.

The Daily Mirror reports that Leeds had a “private plane on standby to fly Gakpo to Yorkshire”. Unfortunately, now, the race to sign Gakpo looks to be between Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Leeds linked with £50 million full back

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been playing second fiddle to Portuguese right back, Diogo Dalot, at Manchester United this season. He signed for the Red Devils for a fee potentially amounting to £50 million in 2019 - however, he could be playing elsewhere soon, with Leeds being one of the clubs reported to be circling.