Leeds’ charismatic and enigmatic former head coach Marcelo Bielsa saw his country lift the FIFA World Cup trophy for a third time on Sunday evening as a Gonzalo Montiel penalty sealed a shootout victory for the South American nation over France. Argentina were crowned champions for the first time since 1986 with revered captain and talisman Lionel Messi lifting the famous trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar having played out a 3-3 scoreline with Didier Deschamps’ champions of 2018, after extra time.

Immediately following Argentina’s victory, images of Messi kissing the World Cup trophy began to circulate on social media, alongside a quote attributed to Bielsa. They read: "Acepten la injusticia, traguen el veneno; que todo se equilibra al final". In English, the phrase translates to: “Accept injustice, swallow the poison; everything balances out in the end."

The quote is in reference to the several disappointments Lionel Messi, in particular, and Argentina have had to stomach on the world’s biggest stage, losing out to Germany in the 2014 World Cup Final, whilst bowing out to this year’s opponents France at the Round of 16 in Russia four years ago.

Several Argentine fan accounts began sharing the Bielsa excerpt online, including Newell’s Old Boys’ English language Twitter account – the club whose stadium bears the reverential Argentinian’s name.