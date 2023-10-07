Bristol City coach admits Leeds United and Daniel Farke sprung an Elland Road surprise before kick-off
Gray conducted himself professionally on the right-hand side of Farke’s defence, rising to the challenge set by his manager in keeping Bristol City top goalscorer Sam Bell quiet.
Farke explained his reasoning at full-time, shortly after Fleming had given his verdict on the match, which included complimenting Leeds’ attack, as well as admitting the visitors were caught unaware by Farke’s tactical intentions as the two teams lined up for the kick-off.
"We weren't sure, even when the team came in we thought [Ethan] Ampadu would maybe play right-back. We thought he was a bit more experienced but Gray did.
"We worked on switching play against him but didn't ask as many questions as we could have of the young lad,” Fleming said.
"There's some real quality and we knew that coming into the game and we had to concentrate as much as we could as a defensive unit. We thought our front four could cause them problems.
"There's no doubt if you give quality players opportunities they'll score goals. When you come to Leeds and match them for 96 minutes and come away with nothing it's disappointing,” the Robins’ assistant added.
As for the thinking behind Farke’s novel tactical change, the German said: “I have to give all the compliments to Archie. One thing is having an idea. It's much more important that the player brings it on the pitch.
"We wanted to play with a more technical player, like a traditional midfield player with pace tracking the wingers."
Gray kept the Robins’ attacks at bay on his side of the pitch, contesting eight tackles during the game, recovering possession nine times, and winning 12 of his 15 duels.
The youngster will now join up with England’s Under-19 group during the international break, after missing out on last month’s maiden call-up to that particular age group due to a slight fitness concern.