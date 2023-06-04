Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds United are set to face a tough transfer window as they make crucial decisions on their current squad. The question over which players will remain at Elland Road and who will opt to leave doesn’t yet have an answer, but a lot of talks are already swirling.

One player who could be set to depart is US international Tyler Adams, who joined the Whites last summer for a reported £20 million. According to Football Insider, Leeds have accepted the fact it will be hard to keep the midfielder on their books now they are in the Championship but they are hoping to loan him out this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reasoning behind a loan move is twofold — if the Whites bounce straight back up into the Premier League, they will hope Adams will return and stay at Elland Road. If they don’t earn immediate promotion though, the 24-year-old’s loan spell would hopefully provide another impressive season in top flight football, which would ‘supercharge’ his transfer value.

Several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are already monitoring Adams’ situation and will be showing interest this summer. He made a total of 24 Premier League appearances during his debut season for Leeds but it was cut short when he suffered an injury back in March.

Regardless of the interest in Adams, Leeds still have some degree of control as they will be able to hold out for a big money offer, with him still having four years left on his current deal in Yorkshire.