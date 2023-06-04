Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Leeds United relegation departure creates new Premier League record

A Leeds United departure following the club’s relegation has set a new Premier League record.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Jun 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST

Sam Allardyce was brought in for United’s final four games of the club’s battle for survival but Leeds announced on Friday morning that Allardyce and Leeds had mutually agreed for his spell at Elland Road to come to an end.

The 68-year-old left Leeds after just 30 days in charge which becomes the shortest reign in Premier League managerial history, surpassing a record that had stood for 17 years. Les Reed previously held the record for his 40 days in charge of Charlton Athletic in 2006. This season’s events have also left Leeds third on the list with Javi Gracia’s 71 days in charge until Allardyce replaced him.

NEW RECORD: Set by the departure of Sam Allardyce, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.NEW RECORD: Set by the departure of Sam Allardyce, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
NEW RECORD: Set by the departure of Sam Allardyce, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Related topics:Sam AllardycePremier LeagueElland RoadCharlton Athletic