Sam Allardyce was brought in for United’s final four games of the club’s battle for survival but Leeds announced on Friday morning that Allardyce and Leeds had mutually agreed for his spell at Elland Road to come to an end.

The 68-year-old left Leeds after just 30 days in charge which becomes the shortest reign in Premier League managerial history, surpassing a record that had stood for 17 years. Les Reed previously held the record for his 40 days in charge of Charlton Athletic in 2006. This season’s events have also left Leeds third on the list with Javi Gracia’s 71 days in charge until Allardyce replaced him.