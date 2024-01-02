Another Championship manager has been sacked despite only being appointed this season

Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney following Monday's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road. The former Manchester United and Everton striker joined the Blues at the beginning of October as he took over from John Eustace.

Birmingham were in the top six upon Rooney's arrival but he has won just two of his 15 games in charge at St Andrew's, with the club sitting 20th in the table and just six points outside the relegation zone after Sheffield Wednesday defeated Hull City 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Birmingham have now opted to sack Rooney following their disastrous run of form under the ex-Derby County boss, with Monday's defeat at Leeds proving to be hi sinal fixture in charge. Patrick Bamford headed Daniel Farke's side in front for his first goal of the season before Dan James and Crysencio Summerville added further goals to get the Whites back to winning ways.

Rooney was the subject of angry chants from visiting fans while the home supporters took the opportunity to taunt the former Man United man after going 3-0 ahead. After the defeat, Rooney said: “I’m a fighter and I get football fans’ opinions. I have to draw on my career, my playing career wasn’t always about success.

“I was in a relegation battle with Everton, I believe in myself. We’ve got a very young squad and it’s difficult for the players as well. The second half wasn’t good enough, but we have to keep fighting.”

However, a club statement released on Tuesday read: "Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson. Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

"The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve. The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Wayne and Carl for all of their efforts.