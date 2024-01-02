All the latest news surrounding Leeds United after a comfortable win over Birmingham City for the Whites.

Leeds United recovered ground in the automatic promotion race on New Year's Day thanks to a comfortable win over Birmingham City at Elland Road. The Whites remain fourth and four points behind Southampton above them, but Ipswich Town are back within seven points.

Attention now turns to the FA Cup, however, with this weekend dedicated to third round cup football, and Daniel Farke's men face Peterborough United. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Merson's warning

Pundit Paul Merson has warned Leeds they must turn their away form around to challenge for the top two spots this season. “No, I can only say the fans,” said Merson on Sky Sports News. “I think it’s a bit like Newcastle up in the Premier League. It’s different playing there. I always find when Leeds play and I watch them at home, they’re like Newcastle, they go for you.

“They play with a high tempo for 20 minutes and try and get on top. Don’t feel they play like that away from home. I think that’s what they’ve got to do, try and take a chance away from home. Instead of playing steady, play like they do at home.

“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got a crowd like that behind you, but that’s what they’ve probably got to do. If they don’t turn that away form around, they won’t go up automatically and then they’ll be in the lottery.”

White on Klaesson

Former Leeds man Aidy White has praised Kristoffer Klaesson for his performance against Blues after coming in to deputise for the suspended Illan Meslier. White told BBC: "Klaesson had a couple of good involvements in terms of shots. He saved one in the first-half, difficult save to make, he did well with it, parried it out for a corner rather than straight at him.

