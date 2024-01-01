Leeds United boss Daniel Farke addressed the future of one member of his squad following Monday's win over Birmingham City

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says there is 'no will' from the Elland Road club to allow Charlie Cresswell to leave in January but conceded it is important to discuss what the player himself wants.

The 21-year-old has made just six appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season, with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk so far proving to be Farke's preferred centre-back pairing. Struijk has missed the last two games with injury, with Liam Cooper called upon to replace the Dutchman. Cresswell did not make the bench on Monday as the Whites beat Birmingham City 3-0, with Ian Poveda preferred as Farke wanted more creativity on the bench.

Afterwards. Farke was asked if Cresswell would remain at the club in January and responded: "Charlie's a proud player. It's up to him if he wants to take this challenge. From our side there is no will to let him go but it's important to speak about what the player wants."

Cooper is in the final months of his deal at Leeds with the five-year contract he signed in 2019 set to expire at the end of the season. Rodon's loan from Tottenham Hotspur expires at the end of the campaign, leaving just Cresswell and Struijk as the club's long-term options at centre-back as both of their deals run until the summer of 2027. The clubs credited with an interest in Cresswell are said to be open to loan and permanent deals, but it appears unlikely at this stage Leeds would allow Cresswell to make a permanent departure having only penned his most recent contract extension in the summer.