Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on an in form Fulham side.

The Whites are in the midst of a difficult run despite a good start to the season, suffering a disappointing defeat to strugglers Leicester City during the week. Jesse Marsch’s men are without a win since the end of August, and they need to get back on track if they want to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

On Sunday, they face a Fulham side who have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, currently sitting in the top half. But in the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Martins price

Leeds were linked with Fluminese winger Matheus Martins during the summer, and they now know how much they will have to pay. According to Extra, Udinese have tried to secure a deal for Martins, but they have seen an offer worth eight million euros plus a 10% sell-on fee rejected.

It’s reported Fluminese want a nine million euro fee plus a 15% sell-on fee, and it will be interesting to see whether Leeds circle back now that they know how much a deal will cost.

Cesswell recall likely

Leeds could be set to recall Charlie Cresswell from his loan spell with Millwall.

That’s according to The Phil Hay Show, with Hay suggesting Cresswell is likely to be brought back from Elland Road if his game time doesn’t improve. Cresswell featured regularly for the London side earlier in the season, but he has been left out of the squad altogether for the last four games.

“Basically Millwall have switched from a back three to a back four so they only need two centre-backs in the team,” Hay said. “But he’s not even in the squad, and if that persists I think it’s highly likely that he’ll be back in January and look to go elsewhere. I don’t see anybody wanting to stick that out.