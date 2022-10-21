Leeds United are back in action on Sunday when they take on a Fulham side enjoying a fine start to life back in the Premier League. The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 during the week to move into the top half, and they are showing the kind of form Leeds are aiming for this season.

The Whites enjoyed a good start, but they have since struggled, with Jesse Marsch’s men now without a win since late August, albeit they did go a month without playing during that time. Fulham will provide a tricky test, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Traore makes admission

One of Leeds United’s summer targets Hamed Traore, who plays for Sassuolo, has spoken about wanting a move to the Premier League.

“I don’t like talking about these things,” Traore told Gazzetta di Modena (via Sport Witness). “In the future I see myself here. Going to a more important team than Sassuolo only depends on how it goes here. I am happy now and I only think about these colours. I wouldn’t mind (moving abroad), the most suitable leagues for me would be the Bundesliga or the Premier League.”

Brereton-Diaz blow

Crystal Palace are said to be weighing up a move for reported Leeds target Ben Brereton-Diaz. According to The Sun, Palace are now chasing a move, with Brereton-Diaz potentially available for a cut-price fee in January, out of contract in the summer.