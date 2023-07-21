Leeds United will now be putting the final touches on their preparations for Saturday’s friendly clash with AS Monaco.

The Whites will be keen to take another step towards being ready for the new season, with Daniel Farke likely wanting to see some tactical progression this weekend. Though, the German is not going to be able to fully implement his style of play until he gets some of his transfer targets in through the doors, something the club are now working hard towards.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Mesler latest

Leeds could well offload goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer as they look to make a profit between the sticks.

Meslier struggled for form at the back-end of last season, but he is still being tipped for a big future.

Our very own Graham Smyth said on the Inside Elland RoadPodcast: “I don’t think they’d be too upset to be honest if a bid came in for Meslier because of the noises he’s made, everyone has had the adaptation period to get used to the idea of him going, so maybe that’s not such a difficult one.”

Kaba interest

Leeds are being linked with a move for former Cardiff City loanee Sory Kaba.

Kaba scored eight times in 17 appearances for the Bluebirds while on loan there last season, and ti’s being claimed FC Midtjylland could move to sell the striker this summer. Kaba is in the last 12 months of his contract, and UD Las Palmas.Net say Leeds are the frontrunners.