Leeds United take in their second game of the Premier League season against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

A big name Leeds United first team attacker has reportedly not travelled with the squad for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Belgian winger Largie Ramazani joined Leeds from Almeria last August for around £10m and the attacker made 29 Championship appearances from which he scored six goals last term to help Daniel Farke’s Whites to promotion as champions.

Attacker not thought to have travelled

Leeds, though, have recently added more options to their attacking ranks including new £18m winger Noah Okafor and the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth has reported that Ramazani has not travelled with the squad for Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off against the Gunners at the Emirates.

It is not known if Ramazani has an injury but the 24-year-old made the bench for Monday night’s Premier League opener at home to Everton for which he was an unused substitute.

Okafor, meanwhile, who joined the club on Thursday for £18m from AC Milan, has hinted that he might already be involved against the Gunners.

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday morning, Okafor shared a photograph of himself worked into the Arsenal v Leeds team graphic, usually a sign that a player is part of the squad.