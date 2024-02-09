Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson suggests he had to leave West Yorkshire to get out of the Elland Road fishbowl. The Sweden international, who is currently plying his trade with his hometown club Malmo, spent three seasons with the Whites after joining the club from Torino on an initial loan deal in 2016.

He made 120 appearances in that time and scored nine goals, but he left the club before they returned to the Premier League with Marcelo Bielsa's first season turning out to be Jansson's last. A move to then Championship side Brentford beckoned and he managed help the Bees up to the Premier League during his stint in west London. However, Jansson has now revealed that switch was made in the pursuit of a quieter existence as life as a Leeds player all got a little much.

“In Leeds and stuff, it was crazy," Jansson told Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. "Uproar everywhere. We had to move in the end because it didn’t work. In London it was a bit quieter, but still the Premier League. So, you are recognised.

“I’ve actually become a bit shy here at home in Malmo now. I don’t move around town as much. There are advantages to being famous, but also disadvantages. Wherever you go, you feel like people are watching you.