The Austrian international defender joins Leeds until the summer of 2027, leaving his post as FC Red Bull Salzburg captain to embark on a new challenge in the Premier League. Wober turns 25 years old next month but has already played in his homeland, the Netherlands and Spain as well as earning 13 caps for his country.

Along with Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson, the ex-Salzburg man worked under Jesse Marsch during the Leeds head coach’s two-year stint as boss at the Red Bull Arena. He becomes the fourth ex-Red Bull player to join Leeds since Marsch’s appointment ten months ago.

Speaking to the club’s official media channel, Wober discussed his delight at securing a Premier League move and testing himself in what is perceived by many as the most difficult league in the world.

Max Wober signs for Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)

“It’s a massive challenge for me,” the 24-year-old told LUTV.

“I’ve already seen a lot, I’ve played for Ajax and Sevilla along with three-and-a-half years with Salzburg.

“Coming now to Leeds, a club with such a big history and tradition is definitely something special and was always a dream for me growing up, arriving at Elland Road feels amazing.

“Some of my biggest strengths are my personality and character, I’m never going to give up on the pitch, I will leave it all out there, it doesn’t matter what score it is or if we are winning or losing, I’ll give everything for this badge.”

Wober has played almost exclusively at left-back this season, whilst wearing the armband for Matthias Jaissle’s side, although he has vast experience as a central defender, too. It is expected he will challenge Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo on the left side of defence.

“I will play wherever the team needs me, it doesn’t matter if it is left-back, centre-back or as a number six, I’m fine with everything and will give my best.

