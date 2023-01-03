Shirt number and possible debut as Leeds United complete transfer of Max Wober from RB Salzburg

The 24-year-old who can play as both a left-back and centre-back has penned terms at Leeds until the summer of 2027 and joins for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit. The new recruit is linking back up with Whites boss Jesse Marsch who signed the defender for Salzburg back in August 2019. Wober also played alongside Whites duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen at the Austrian champions where the new Leeds defender was captain.

Wober came through the ranks at Rapid Vienna whom he left to join Dutch giants Ajax in August 2017. The defender’s first of 13 international caps so far arrived later the same year. Wober helped Ajax to the 2018-19 league and cup double before departing to join Sevilla in January 2019.

The defender signed for the Spanish club on loan with a compulsory buyout at the end of the season but was snapped up by Marsch at Salzburg in August 2019. Upon his transfer for around 10.5m euros, Wober became the Austrian Bundesliga’s most expensive signing ever and 125 appearances followed for Salzburg plus nine goals.

DONE DEAL: Leeds United have signed Max Wober from RB Salzburg on a four-and-a-half year contract. Picture by LUFC.