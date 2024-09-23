Next weekend’s contest marks a clash between the last two season’s beaten play-off finalists, Coventry left broken-hearted after a 6-5 defeat on penalties in the 2022-23 Wembley final to Luton Town . Mark Robins’ side could then only manage a ninth-placed finish last season but the Sky Blues were and still are to a certain extent seen as among the main teams fancied for promotion from the 2024-25 campaign.

Coventry, though, have started the new season with a haul of just five points from their first six games, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Swansea City leaving them sixth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone. Boss Robins has had plenty of injuries to contend with and Whites head coach Daniel Farke also had key men missing for the weekend’s visit to Cardiff City. Both teams now have a full week to prepare for Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off and here we run through the injuries from both teams.