Leeds United ‘keen’ on 26-year-old along with three clubs amid midfielder update

Leeds United’s hopes of staying in the Premier League are looking very bleak after their defeat away at West Ham. The Whites are in the bottom three with just one game left.

Next up for Sam Allardyce’s side is a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club....

Competition for winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are ‘keen’ on snapping up Rangers winger Ryan Kent this summer but will face a lot of competition for his signature, as per TEAMtalk. The report claims Sheffield United, Burnley, Bournemouth and Everton are also interested in signing him ahead of next season.

The former Liverpool man is out of contract at the end of this campaign and will become available on a free transfer as things stand. He has scored three goals in 44 games in all competitions this term and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Midfielder latest

Leeds loanee Weston McKennie is being linked with a switch to Brighton and Hove Albion. The USA international, who has 43 caps under his belt for his country so far, is currently on loan at Elland Road from Juventus after moving to England on a temporary basis back in January.