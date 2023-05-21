Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
Live

West Ham United vs Leeds United live: Rodrigo opener cancelled out, goal and score updates from London Stadium

Leeds United visit West Ham and the London Stadium this afternoon as they look to pick up a valuable three points in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st May 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:23 BST

The Whites’ penultimate fixture of the season takes on even greater importance this afternoon following Nottingham Forest’s victory against Arsenal and Everton’s stoppage time equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leeds are without key player Tyler Adams as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the year, while Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes following Thursday evening’s semi-final second leg victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Team news from 12:30pm. Kick-off is at 1:30pm.

West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

West Ham United 2-1 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
15:19 BST

Botched

15:18 BST

Yellow

15:15 BST

Chances going begging

15:14 BST

Subs

84’ Bowen off; Lanzini on

Roca and Greenwood on; Struijk and McKennie off

15:12 BST

Yellow

82’ Rodrigo now booked for a frustrated foul on Paqueta. London Stadium now chanting ‘you’re going down’.

15:11 BST

Game is dying a death

15:07 BST

Time is running out

76’ Koch shoots from the edge of the penalty area. Over the top.

15:05 BST

Bodies on the line

15:02 BST

GOAL! 2-1 West Ham

15:01 BST

Passive

71' Leeds are setting up in a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 out of possession. McKennie joining Rodrigo in the forward line, who you suspect can't run at full tilt with whatever's bothering him.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:West Ham UnitedPremier LeagueDavid MoyesEvertonArsenalNottingham Forest