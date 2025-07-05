Youth international attacker signs three-year Leeds United deal
A highly promising Leeds United Academy attacker has signed a new three-year-deal after an impressive year with the Whites.
Versatile winger Josh McDonald regularly impressed for United’s under-21s during the 2024-25 season including against experienced opposition as the Whites lifted the National League Cup,
Under boss Scott Gardner, McDonald made 14 appearances in Premier League 2, chipping in with a goal and two assists.
Future committed until 2028
The 18-year-old only had one year left on his Whites contract but the Scotland youth international has now committed his future at Elland Road until 2028 after penning a new three-year deal.
A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Josh and we look forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.