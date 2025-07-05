A youth international attacker has signed a three-year Leeds United deal.

A highly promising Leeds United Academy attacker has signed a new three-year-deal after an impressive year with the Whites.

Versatile winger Josh McDonald regularly impressed for United’s under-21s during the 2024-25 season including against experienced opposition as the Whites lifted the National League Cup,

Under boss Scott Gardner, McDonald made 14 appearances in Premier League 2, chipping in with a goal and two assists.

Future committed until 2028

The 18-year-old only had one year left on his Whites contract but the Scotland youth international has now committed his future at Elland Road until 2028 after penning a new three-year deal.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Josh and we look forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch.”