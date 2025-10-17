A Burnley star has given his Leeds United verdict ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Turf Moor.

Burnley captain Josh Cullen has made an honest Leeds United admission but with new Whites knowledge for Saturday’s Premier League showdown at Turf Moor.

The Clarets and Whites slugged it out for last season’s Championship title which Daniel Farke’s Whites eventually won on goal difference as Leeds and Burnley sealed automatic promotion together.

Five months later, the two teams will meet for the first time as newly-promoted Premier League sides in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor, ahead of which Cullen has served up Whites praise.

Speaking to Burnley’s official website, the midfielder admitted Farke’s team were “an all-round good side” but declared that his Clarets had learnt from last season’s battles against them.

“They’ll have the same similarities, style and habits”

“We know they’re an all-round good side; we came up against them in the Championship,” said Cullen.

“They’ve obviously added to their squad as well so we’ve touched on little areas where they might have made little tweaks.

“We’ve learnt from the two games we had against them last year, still having the same manager, they’ll have the same similarities, style and habits that they had as a team.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test; we know that they’ve got threats that we’ll need to nullify, and we’ll look at the areas that we feel we can expose them, like any team.

“We know they’re a good side and we’re going to prepare as we always do, with a lot of detail and focus, and know what we’re coming up against.

“Then it’ll be down to us to deliver the best version of ourselves on Saturday and give ourselves the best chance of getting three points.”