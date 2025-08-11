A Leeds United promotion hero has returned to the club in a player-coaching role.

Former Leeds United promotion hero Jonny Howson has officially returned to the club in a new player-coach role with Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side.

Now 37, Howson progressed through the Whites Academy and helped guide his boyhood club to promotion from League One in the 2029-10 campaign, notably scoring the equaliser on the final day clash with Bristol Rovers at Elland Road.

Howson was eventually sold to Norwich City in January 2012 and long spells with the Canaries and then Middlesbrough followed.

Howson, though, left The Riversiders this summer and the former midfielder has now officially re-joined Leeds to take up a new role within the club’s Academy set up having featured in pre-season for them against Hartlepool United.

Leeds say the move is part of a longer-term strategy of the Academy, with the aim of fielding a young Under-21s side. The aim, they say, is to ensure early opportunities for the club’s most talented youngsters who can be guided on the pitch by senior players, including Howson.

“I feel I can really offer something to the group as I have been where they are now”

Making a vow about what he can offer, Howson said: “Once I heard about the opportunity and with what this club means to me, it was something I was really excited about. I grew up with Scott in the academy and he has played a big part in me coming back.

“I feel I can really offer something to the group as I have been where they are now and I am definitely a bit biased, but we all want to see academy players progressing through this club. So if I can help off the pitch, or on it when required, then it is something I am really excited about and I can’t wait to get going.”

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jonny back to the club and we wish him all the best in his new role. He is now available for the trip to face Boston United in the National League Cup on Tuesday.”