Leeds United recorded an impressive 1-0 win against Leicester City but a League Two striker could add firepower come January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An away win against runaway Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night sent a warning of intent to rivals from Leeds United as the Whites’ promotion campaign continues to pick up pace.

Only one loss in five is an impressive record for the club, who are now 11 points behind the league leaders with the visit of Plymouth Argyle up next.

Here’s your Monday morning Leeds United round-up.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United join Sunderland in January pursuit of League Two striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United could join Sunderland in the pursuit of a League Two talisman to bolster their attacking ranks for the second half of the season. South London Press report that the Yorkshire giants are weighing up a risky move for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali AL-Hamadi in the January window. The Iraq international has bagged four goals and four assists for Wimbledon in 14 games this term but it would be a gamble on whether the player could make the step up two divisions.

The 21-year-old only joined AFC Wimbledon from Wycombe Wanderers in January, when he put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Al-Hamadi picked up the EFL Young Player of the Month Award in March and is tipped for a bright future, which has seemingly caught the eye of the Whites and the Black Cats.

Leeds United promotion hero in ‘full agreement’ with Premier League title chasers

Leeds United promotion hero Ben White is reportedly in ‘full agreement’ with Premier League title chasers Arsenal over a new contract to prolong his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White is set to extend his stay at Arsenal. (Image: Getty Images)

“Talks over a new deal are progressing well and are expected to result in a full agreement in the next months,” reported Football Insider today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White was never a full Leeds United player, only ever playing at Elland Road on loan from Brighton, but cemented himself in fans’ hearts during that memorable campaign. After that year White elected to sign a new deal at the Seagulls before joining the Gunners in 2021 for £50 million - twice the price Leeds United bid to bring the player back to Yorkshire permanently following promotion.