New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Leicester and Ipswich Town twist

Leeds United have closed the gap to both Leicester City and Ipswich Town, leading to a fresh verdict on the predicted final Championship table.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Nov 2023, 18:46 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 19:09 GMT

Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites headed to Friday night’s clash at leaders Leicester sat 14 points behind the Foxes but closed the gap to 11 points as Georginio Rutter’s close-range finish sealed an impressive 1-0 victory.

The triumph also brought Leeds to within six points of the division’s automatic promotion places and second-placed Ipswich Town who then looked destined to suffer just a second league defeat of the season when trailing 2-0 at Saturday’s hosts Birmingham City.

There was, though, a late twist in the tale as the Tractor Boys recovered to bag a 2-2 draw but Leeds still ended the weekend two points closer to Ipswich than they were. The Whites are now seven points adrift although Ipswich have a game in hand on both Leeds and Leicester who are four points clear at the top.

Following the weekend’s results, a fresh verdict has been cast on how the bookmakers think the final table will look and here is the full new rundown based on the latest title odds which for Leeds have been slashed. Prices for relegation have been used to determine the sides expected to finish in the bottom half.

Odds for relegation: 1-3.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 1-3. Photo: Aaron Chown

Odds for relegation: 4-7.

2. 23rd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 4-7. Photo: George Wood

Odds for relegation: 8-13.

3. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday (relegated)

Odds for relegation: 8-13. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

Odds for relegation: 3-1.

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Odds for relegation: 3-1. Photo: George Tewkesbury

Odds for relegation: 10-3.

5. 20th: Huddersfield Town

Odds for relegation: 10-3. Photo: Danny Lawson

Odds for relegation: 10-1.

6. 19th: Millwall

Odds for relegation: 10-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

