Leeds United have closed the gap to both Leicester City and Ipswich Town, leading to a fresh verdict on the predicted final Championship table.

Daniel Farke’s third-placed Whites headed to Friday night’s clash at leaders Leicester sat 14 points behind the Foxes but closed the gap to 11 points as Georginio Rutter’s close-range finish sealed an impressive 1-0 victory.

The triumph also brought Leeds to within six points of the division’s automatic promotion places and second-placed Ipswich Town who then looked destined to suffer just a second league defeat of the season when trailing 2-0 at Saturday’s hosts Birmingham City.

There was, though, a late twist in the tale as the Tractor Boys recovered to bag a 2-2 draw but Leeds still ended the weekend two points closer to Ipswich than they were. The Whites are now seven points adrift although Ipswich have a game in hand on both Leeds and Leicester who are four points clear at the top.