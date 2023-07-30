'Have to' - Daniel Farke's firm Leeds United message for Hearts clash and clear season aim
New boss Farke is now three and a half weeks into his Elland Road tenure and United’s quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation with Championship promotion will begin in just seven days’ time at home to Cardiff City.
Farke, though, has highlighted the value of Leeds taking confidence and momentum into the new campaign in stating the importance of signing off from pre-season with a positive result in today’s 3pm kick-off at Hearts. The Whites boss says today’s test typifies a game where Leeds “have to deliver” as Leeds bid for quickfire back-to-back wins following Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
Thursday’s victory marked a second win of the summer for Farke’s side who blitzed Barnsley 9-1 in a friendly played behind closed doors, sandwiched by 2-0 defeats against Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco at York.
Sizing up today’s final warm-up match, Farke told LUTV: “It was a short pre-season, lots of work and the work will continue. It's a tough game at Hearts with long travel. We want to have these games where we really have to deliver.
"So far so good. I think we had some really decent performances and we want also to have another decent performance and also hopefully a good result at Hearts in order to start with some momentum and also with confidence after a difficult last season into the new season. But it's all about keep working and not to be over the moon after a pre-season win. We have to keep going.”