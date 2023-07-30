'Have to' - Daniel Farke's firm Leeds United message for Hearts clash and clear season aim

New boss Farke is now three and a half weeks into his Elland Road tenure and United’s quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation with Championship promotion will begin in just seven days’ time at home to Cardiff City.

Farke, though, has highlighted the value of Leeds taking confidence and momentum into the new campaign in stating the importance of signing off from pre-season with a positive result in today’s 3pm kick-off at Hearts. The Whites boss says today’s test typifies a game where Leeds “have to deliver” as Leeds bid for quickfire back-to-back wins following Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday’s victory marked a second win of the summer for Farke’s side who blitzed Barnsley 9-1 in a friendly played behind closed doors, sandwiched by 2-0 defeats against Manchester United in Oslo and Monaco at York.

FIRM MESSAGE: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above, for today's final pre-season friendly at Hearts. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Sizing up today’s final warm-up match, Farke told LUTV: “It was a short pre-season, lots of work and the work will continue. It's a tough game at Hearts with long travel. We want to have these games where we really have to deliver.