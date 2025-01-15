Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United youngster Sean McGurk scored one of the 'all time great Yeovil goals', according to supporters of the Huish Park club, on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old Merseysider left Elland Road after a spell in the academy setup on deadline day of the winter transfer window last season, joining League Two Swindon Town in a permanent deal to take his first steps in the senior game.

McGurk had developed a reputation within the Under-21 setup at Leeds as one of the more high-potential youngsters and during his final half-season at Thorp Arch hit a rich seam of form with four goals and three assists in eight Premier League 2 appearances.

The youngster scored on his first start for Swindon last February but has since struggled to get consistent minutes for the Robins. Last month, he was sent out on a 30-day loan to National League club Yeovil Town, with whom he has scored twice in four outings so far.

McGurk's latest strike has left Glovers supporters fawning over the ex-Leeds man's poise and technique as clips of the finish were posted online.

Controlling with the instep of his right boot just outside the centre-circle, the ball popped up into the air, to which McGurk performed a first-time Cruyff-turn to spin away from the challenge of an Ebbsfleet United player. The diminutive midfielder drove forward, knocking the ball through a second Ebbsfleet man's legs before lining a shot up from 30 yards, which flew into the net via the right-hand post.

Yeovil supporter @SBAHB_YTFC described it as: "One of the all time great Yeovil goals".

Fellow fan @CallumHallett6 said: "See. You. Later. Super Sean McGurk," with the accompanying clip on social media platform 'X'.

User @_TheNextWave_ reacted to the goal, saying: "Sean McGurk was one of my favourite players to watch when in the PL2 with Leeds & he’s now beginning to replicate what I saw back then, in the senior game - with Yeovil Town in the NL (on loan from Swindon)".

Yeovil fan @joshwildejourno shared his thoughts, too: "Watch it and weep. What a goal from Sean McGurk. It gets better every time, surely there won’t be many better in the National League this season?"

McGurk's loan at Huish Park is due to expire next week, although there is the chance given his development it may be extended by parent club Swindon.