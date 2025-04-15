Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds star has been discussing a specific Whites attack plan.

Whites star Jayden Bogle has saluted a bold Leeds United attack plan under boss Daniel Farke and declared the squad feeling with four games left of their automatic promotion bid.

Right-back Bogle bagged his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to Preston North End, storming in at the back post to convert Manor Solomon’s whipped in cross.

Four days earlier, Dan James netted in similar fashion from another Solomon cross for what proved the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

The nature of those goals, says Bogle, is all by design, the Whites right-back revealing specific instructions from boss Farke and hailing “so many” players able to put those instructions into place.

Speaking to LUTV, Bogle was asked whether showing a determination to get in front of defenders and having the licence to do so was a key message under Farke.

Bogle declared: "Yeah, and the fact that we have got so many players that are so good in one v one situations helps because you know more than likely that the cross is going to come in. So that helps as well. The message when people are out wide is to get crosses in and get as many people in the box as possible."

Leeds have now scored 82 goals this Championship season, 21 more than next best Middlesbrough who have netted 61.

The Whites are also top the table that matters most with just four games left and now hold a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places.

Pressed on the squad feeling with just four games left and the Whites morale, Bogle said: "The morale is high. I think everyone is just trying to stay as relaxed as possible and just take it game by game, stay focused each day in training and when it comes to match days just keep a cool head and go out and try and get the best result."