A defender has provided big backing to Leeds United’s bid.

New recruit James Justin hopes he can offer valuable experience to Leeds United’s bid to survive their first season back with big backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

England-capped full-back Justin joined Leeds from Leicester City as the club’s tenth and final signing of the summer last week, the defender ending six years with the Foxes whom he joined from Luton Town in June 2019.

Leicester were a Premier League club at the time and Justin had four seasons in the country’s top flight with the team who then suffered relegation in 2023 before bouncing straight back only to go down again.

It means Justin is very well placed to assess the gap between the country’s top two divisions and the Whites new boy believes his new club can “definitely” have a good season, particularly due to the backing of the club’s Elland Road support.

It is, Justin has declared, in the country’s top division where those fans and their club belong.

“Cement its place where it should be”

Speaking to LUTV, Justin was asked about his experience of stepping up from the Championship to the Premier League and if that could help.

"Definitely,” said the new Whites full-back.

"Everyone knows, everyone says it's a big gap and a big gulf in class and money and the infrastructure and obviously it's going to be a long season ahead.

"It's important to not get too high or too low any one time and to keep grinding out results and especially at home, in front of our fans, we can definitely have a good season."

Pressed on the move to Leeds presenting a new chapter for him, Justin reasoned: "Definitely. I had been at Leicester for quite a while in terms of football really,

"Not a lot of people stay at one club for such a long time but I am excited for this new chapter in my life and my game and I am excited to help the team cement its place where it should be."