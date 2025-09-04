England-capped defender James Justin has opened up on the process of his move to Leeds United from Leicester City.

New Whites defender James Justin has made a personal vow upon his Leeds United switch with a ‘weight off his shoulders’ upon moving to Elland Road.

England-capped full-back Justin was unveiled as United’s tenth and ultimately final signing of the summer at the start of last week but the 27-year-old says he knew about United’s interest for “a while.”

Justin, though, said he continued to give his all for the Foxes, something the defender declared that he will now do for his new club in admitting there is now a “weight off the shoulders” upon finally completing his transfer to Elland Road.

"It's been a while since I've known”

Speaking to LUTV, Justin was asked if he was a happy man upon completing the switch and beamed: “Definitely. Obviously to join a club of this size and to have the history it has and to be back in the Premier League, it was a massive thing to me. I'm over the moon to have joined.

"It's been a while since I've known of the interest but obviously I was still a Leicester player so I had to give my all for Leicester whilst I was there and that's something obviously that you can expect from me when I put on a Leeds shirt, to give my all when I am on the pitch.

"For it to have finally happened has taken a weight off my shoulders for sure."