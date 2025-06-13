Leeds are in the process of negotiating a deal with Udinese for Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources in Italy have told the YEP the Serie A club would allow a deal to be struck if their €20 million (£17m) asking price is met.

Towering centre-half Bijol is one of the few names Leeds are known to be keen on signing during the early part of the transfer window, which reopens next Monday, June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites are unlikely to make any big-money additions before the June 30 accounting deadline but will be freer, at least from a Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) standpoint, to do so from July 1 when the 2025/26 season begins in a financial sense.

That is not to say Leeds won’t welcome any new arrivals in the next fortnight. Exits would theoretically facilitate free up PSR headroom, allowing Leeds to make moves for their top targets sooner rather than later.

Central defender Max Wöber told Austrian media recently he expects to leave Elland Road this summer, while Junior Firpo is reportedly on the cusp of signing a contract with Real Betis and is expected to depart Leeds on a free transfer at the end of the month.

The pair’s exits would represent a significant chunk of Leeds’ wage bill being freed up, all of which contributes to United’s PSR bottom line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The word from Italy

Bijol is renowned for his physicality and aerial dominance, something which Leeds are likely to target this summer in order to be competitive in the Premier League where the intensity is notably greater than other leagues.

The Slovenian also has an eye for a pass, completing long switches of play throughout his time at Udinese.

Stages of the deal

Earlier this week the YEP reported negotiations were taking place for Bijol, in addition to a £22 million bid being lodged for Racing Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra. Leeds are more optimistic of a deal being agreed for Bijol, as opposed to Diarra, who has attracted the interest from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion in the past.

Any deal for Bijol is likely to be structured in a way which means the fee is spread over the length of the player’s contract, meaning Leeds will not have to report a £17 million debit on their 2024/25 accounts, if a transfer is completed within the next two weeks.On the other hand, if Leeds, for example, were to sell Wöber within the same time-frame, the club can choose to report the entire fee as a credit on their 2024/25 books.